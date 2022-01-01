Kevin Spacey denies Anthony Rapp's sexual misconduct claims

Kevin Spacey has denied Anthony Rapp's claims of sexual misconduct.

In September 2020, Rapp sued the House of Cards actor for assault, battery, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress, after first making public accusations against him in October 2017.

In court documents, the Rent star alleged Spacey made sexual advances towards him in 1986 when he was 14 and both were performing on Broadway.

Taking the stand at a Manhattan federal court on Monday as part of the civil trial, Spacey rejected Rapp's allegations.

"They are not true," he stated, according to The Associated Press.

In addition, Spacey was asked about why he chose to keep his sexuality under wraps for years, only coming out as gay when issuing an apology to Rapp in 2017.

The actor claimed that he grew up in a "complicated family dynamic" and that his father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi.

"It meant that my siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs," the 63-year-old commented. "Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it. I have never talked about these things publicly ever."

Spacey insisted he has no tolerance for bigotry.

Earlier, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed Rapp's claim that he was a victim of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The judge noted that aspects of the claim repeated the accusations Rapp's lawyers made in relation to the assault and battery allegations.

The 50-year-old testified earlier in the trial. The case continues.