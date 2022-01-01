Drew Barrymore hasn't had an 'intimate relationship' since 2016

Drew Barrymore hasn't been in an "intimate relationship" for six years.

Last month, the star joked during a segment for The Drew Barrymore Show that she could go "years" without having sex in response to Andrew Garfield's recent revelation that he remained celibate for six months while preparing for his role in the 2016 film Silence.

In a blog post published on Sunday, Drew explained that her priorities have shifted since her split from her husband Will Kopelman - the father of her daughters Olive, 10, and eight-year-old Frankie - in 2016.

"Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship," she shared. "I have had the honour and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I've had many learning curves thrown my way. I've been intimidated. I've been triumphant. I've been asked to be educated in every way I can be. The truth is, it's different for every family and every individual, but I have had to try and find my own way."

Drew went on to recount how a woman at a gym class recently accused her of "hating sex".

In response, the Charlie's Angels actress insisted that was simply not the case.

"So, for the record, I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing. I searched my whole life for, which is to be a calm woman and not a bombastic party girl," the 47-year-old continued, referring to her turbulent childhood. "Also, when you grow up and are in a marriage with kids and you think you'll only be with this one person for the rest of your life and then that doesn't happen? It rocked me to my core, to put it lightly. But I am lucky enough to have my cup runneth over in the love department: I have my two daughters, and for the first time ever in my life, I'm actually including self-love, too."

Drew is currently single and getting back into the dating world.

Though during a recent episode of her talk show, she revealed that she was “ghosted” by a potential love interest.

"It really hurt my feelings because the person and I had a great date and made a plan to meet up that weekend,” she sighed.