Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde deny former nanny's claims about the end of their relationship

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have denied their former nanny's claim that Olivia left Jason for her current boyfriend Harry Styles.

The former nanny, who remained anonymous, gave an interview with the Daily Mail claiming that the Ted Lasso star was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by the actress/director's new relationship with Harry.

The former couple swiftly fought back against the "false" claims in a joint statement to outlets including People and Access Hollywood on Monday night.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Jason and Olivia, who share son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, six, began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013. They reportedly split in November 2020, and two months later, she was pictured holding hands with her Don't Worry Darling leading man, causing many to wonder if there was an overlap.

Olivia revealed in September that her relationship with Jason initially ended in early 2020 but they stuck together to co-parent their children during the pandemic.

"The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she insisted to Vanity Fair magazine. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."