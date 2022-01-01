James Corden briefly banned from restaurant over alleged 'abusive' treatment of staff

James Corden was briefly banned from New York restaurant Balthazar on Monday for allegedly being "the most abusive customer" to the staff.



New York restauranteur Keith McNally, who owns the French brasserie, revealed on Instagram on Monday that he had banned the television show host from the establishment.



"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 (ban) a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh," he began.



McNally then detailed two examples of the 44-year-old's alleged behaviour, as reported to him by the managers.



In June, the British comedian allegedly showed the manager a hair he had found in his food after eating his main course and demanded, "Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far" to deter him from writing a bad review.



In October, Corden was allegedly "nasty" to a server after his wife Julia Carey found some egg white in her egg yolk omelette. The dish was remade but the kitchen sent it back with fries instead of the requested salad.



"That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'" McNally wrote.



However, six hours later, McNally returned to Instagram and revealed Corden had called him to apologise "profusely" and now "all is forgiven".



"I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I'll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar," he wrote.