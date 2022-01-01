Selma Blair withdraws from Dancing with the Stars due to health concerns

Selma Blair withdrew from Dancing with the Stars on Monday due to health concerns connected to her multiple sclerosis.



In a pre-recorded package which aired during the show, the Cruel Intentions actress explained that she could not continue with the dancing competition because she is risking causing "extensive damage" to her body.



"I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to... I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could," she told her professional partner Sasha Farber in a rehearsal room.



Talking to the camera, she added, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation, among rips and tears, so I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want."



Selma then told Sasha that she wanted to have "a last beautiful dance" with him before she bowed out.



The 50-year-old, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, concluded the package by saying, "This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped that they could do more but also the power in realising when it's time to walk away, so I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last, gentle, dance."



The Legally Blonde actress wiped away tears as the show returned to the ballroom studio and performed a waltz with Sasha to What the World Needs Now Is Love. Several contestants and members of the audience became emotional watching the dance, for which Selma was awarded four tens by the judges.



Following her exit, Selma's close friend Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on Instagram, "Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."



The Buffy the Vampire Slayer added that she will miss seeing Selma perform each week and concluded, "Your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair."