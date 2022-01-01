Shania Twain to play Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast special

Shania Twain has been cast as Mrs Potts in ABC’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast special.



The network is hosting a television special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast’s Best Picture nomination at the 64th Academy Awards in 1992.



The event marked the first time an animated film was nominated in the category.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shania expressed her excitement over the news.



“I am unbelievably honoured… and excited… and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character - Mrs Potts,” she exclaimed. “And of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean, she IS Mrs Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the footsteps of such an icon is a huge honour, and I hope to do the part justice (sic).”



The special, scheduled to be released on 15 December, will star H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as the Beast, while Rita Moreno will narrate.



Other castmembers include Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones, and Leo Abelo Perry.



The original voice of Mrs Potts, Angela Lansbury, passed away on 11 October at the age of 96.