George Clooney hails 'brave' Universal for supporting Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney says Universal were "brave" to release 'Ticket to Paradise' in cinemas.

The 61-year-old actor features alongside Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy and was grateful for the studio's backing in what has been a tough time for the movie industry.

George told The Hollywood Reporter: "Universal did a very brave thing.

"These things are only going on streamers now and they did a very brave thing to make a movie like this. We're grateful. We're hopeful."

The movie follows George and Julia as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in a bid to sabotage their daughter's (Kaitlyn Dever) wedding and avoid the mistakes they made 25 years earlier and Clooney considers it a "great success" already.

The 'Up in the Air' star said: "This is all fun. We're proud of the film. We enjoy it. It's a hit already and so we already feel like it's sort of been a great success."

The film is the latest collaboration between Clooney and Roberts – after 'Ocean's Eleven', 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' and 'Money Monster' – and Julia always finds it "fun" working together with her friend.

Asked about the best part of working with George, the 'Pretty Woman' star said: "Having a backup, having a friend.

"It's such a puppy pile of a job where there's so many people involved and then you're kind of sent off like this satellite to talk about it all by yourself. It doesn't make a lot of sense. And so, to be in lockstep with someone, it just makes it so much more fun."