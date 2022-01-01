The Batman's Matt Reeves is 'working on Rogues Gallery movies'

Matt Reeves is reportedly developing movies based on Batman's Rogues Gallery.

The filmmaker - whose first project in the DC Extended Universe was 'The Batman' earlier this year - is said to be lined up to helm a number of additional films based on the Caped Crusader's foes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is working with DC Films on expanding the big screen portrayal of Batman's villains.

The director - who is already serving as executive producer on Colin Farrell's 'The Penguin' spin-off TV series - is said to have multiple films in the works.

These are reported to be feature length adaptations, focusing on "both established" and more obscure" characters.

These will range from the Scarecrow and Clayface to the likes of Professor Pig, while The Hollywood Reporter added: "All those projects are in the very early stages of gestation."

It's noted he is working with writers and other directors on finalising the projects, but there are no further details in terms of potential collaborators, casting news or even the number of films being considered.

Reeves previously opened up about the idea of adapting iconic Batman villain Mr. Freeze, and insisted he would be able to stick to his more "grounded" style for the character.

He said: "I think there's actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great.

"I think to me what would be interesting would be to try and unwind the fantastical and see, well, how could that make sense here?"

As well as the rumoured Rogues Gallery films, Reeves is already slated to make a sequel to 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson returning as the Bruce Wayne's superhero alter ego.