Daniel Radcliffe used Cameron Diaz photo to direct his gaze during Harry Potter filming

Tom Felton has revealed that Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to film Harry Potter scenes.



In his new memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Harry Potter, actor Tom, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight movies, recalled behind-the-scenes stories.



A preview of the book shared by Insider dished on how the child actors would film broomstick-flying scenes for the films. According to the book, a young Daniel (who played the titular Harry Potter) used a photo of the Charlie's Angels star as a guide for where to look during the broomstick sequences.



“The broomstick was a metal pole fitted with a deeply uncomfortable bike saddle,” Tom wrote. “They had a more elaborate see-saw device to move you up and down, left and right. They blew fans in your face to make it look as if you had the wind in your hair.”



When a character needed to look at an object to be added on screen later, a crew member would hold up “a tennis ball on a long pole with orange tape on it”.



However, Tom noted: “Sometimes there would be more than one tennis ball up there, and as one looked very much like another, after a while they gave us more individual objects to stare at.



“We chose pictures of something or somebody close to our hearts. Daniel Radcliffe had a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz.”