Cara Delevingne didn't realise she was 'a prude' until filming new sex docuseries

Cara Delevingne detailed her experience attending a masturbation seminar for her new docuseries Planet Sex.

While appearing at media trade show MIPCOM on Tuesday, the model and actress spoke about attending a masturbation seminar for the series.

“I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,’” Cara recalled to interviewer Emma Cox via Variety. “I didn’t realise I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’”

In the end, she said, she did everything she “felt comfortable doing”.

The 30-year-old told the audience that she had no reservations while filming the series.

“I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd," she smiled.

“One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.’”

Planet Sex was produced by Fremantle for Hulu and BBC, and has been sold to 92 markets around the world. The docuseries is set to premiere on Hulu in November.