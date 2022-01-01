Mindy Kaling praises Anne Hathaway's response to 'chastising' Matt Lauer interview

Mindy Kaling revealed the moment she “fell in love with” friend Anne Hathaway to the audience at Elle’s Women In Hollywood ceremony.



While introducing the 39-year-old actress at the event on Monday night, Mindy shared her own Anne story.



Mindy first praised her Ocean's 8 co-star for her versatility in playing Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, Fantine in Les Miserables, and Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada, then recalled watching the actress’ 2012 Today interview with then-host Matt Lauer.



“From the age of 18 years old (Hathaway) has been objectified regularly, and despite loving her as a performer I’ll tell you when I fell in love with her,” Mindy began, via People.



She recounted that at the 2012 premiere of Les Miserables, a paparazzo “positioned his camera low so he could take a photo up (Hathaway’s) skirt” and sold the photo.



“On the Today show the next morning, Matt Lauer said to her in this chastising, someone-has-been-naughty way, ‘Anne Hathaway I’ve seen a lot of you lately,’” Mindy recalled. “And then he asked her what’s the lesson learned from something like that, referring to paparazzi ambushing her - as if she was the one who had done something wrong.”



Mindy read out Anne’s response: “It kind of made me sad… that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of someone in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it and do the decent thing, sells it. And I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies (the) sexuality of unwilling participants.”