Anna Faris claims Ivan Reitman slapped her bottom on movie set

Anna Faris has claimed that late director Ivan Reitman slapped her bottom on a movie set.

The Scary Movie actress claimed during the early days of the #MeToo movement in 2017 that a director once touched her inappropriately on a movie set. In the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast, she alleged that it was her My Super Ex-Girlfriend director, who passed away in February aged 75.

Anna told her guest Lena Dunham that he "slapped my a*s" on the film's set and called it "a weird moment".

"On the one hand, it wasn't anything, whatever, my a*s is fine. On the other hand, I did have like 30 people around me, I think expecting me to do something, and I didn't," she recalled.

The 45-year-old also claimed that the Ghostbusters director yelled at her in front of the crew on her first day because she showed up on the set of a fight sequence around 20 minutes late because her hair person dropped wig glue on her costume.

"One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror. He was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day, it was me," she began. "I was terrified truly that my first day Ivan thinks I'm some kind of diva that's not coming out of my trailer. I'm like in the middle of the street that's all lit, it's a night shoot, and Ivan is just taking me down.

"I felt angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive. Eventually, I said, 'Did no one tell you what happened?' And at that point, he kind of just shut up and went behind the camera."

