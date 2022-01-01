Lupita Nyong'o knew she'd 'be a meme' after Will Smith's Oscars slap

Lupita Nyong'o knew her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards would "be a meme".

During the ceremony on 27 March, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

Nyong'o was seated near Smith, and shortly after the shocking moment, a meme showing her appearing to gasp began to circulate on the Internet.

"Once the moment was over, I realised, 'Oh my God, there's no way all this transpired and I'm not in the shot,'" she sighed in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. "I knew as soon as it was over that I was going to be a meme."

Nyong'o declined to comment further on the incident.

"I don't want to add any more fuel to that thing, quite frankly," the 39-year-old added.

Smith apologised to Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event and followed it up with a lengthy apology on Instagram the next day.

The 54-year-old subsequently resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.