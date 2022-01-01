Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wants to make a romantic comedy

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would like to produce a romantic comedy one day.

The royal, who played Rachel Zane on the TV legal drama Suits for seven years, retired from acting following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

But while Meghan has no plans to act again, she is interested in the idea of developing a film via her and Harry's Archewell Productions company.

"For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn't always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com," she said in an interview for Variety. "Don't we miss them? I miss them so much. I've probably watched (1989 film) When Harry Met Sally... a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again."

However, there is one genre that Meghan isn't too keen on.

"I don't think you'll ever see us doing a horror film," the 41-year-old admitted.