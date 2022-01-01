Olivia Wilde shares salad dressing recipe in response to former nanny's claims

Olivia Wilde has shared her salad dressing recipe in response to her former nanny's bombshell interview.

In an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this week, the former nanny claimed that the actress/director had started dating her Don't Worry Darling leading man Harry Styles before breaking up with her fiancé, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. The nanny also claimed that the actor was "brokenhearted" upon discovering Olivia making a salad for Harry.

Olivia and Jason released a joint statement refuting the former nanny's statements on Monday, calling the claims "false and scurrilous".

And on Tuesday night, Olivia took to her Instagram Stories with a page from Nora Ephron's 1983 book Heartburn, which showed a recipe for a salad dressing - seemingly alluding to the former nanny's story.

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive," the recipe reads in part.

The book is based on the author's divorce from The Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein. On the page, the main character makes a salad dressing for her husband.

Jason and Olivia, who share son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, six, began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013. They reportedly split in November 2020, and two months later, she was pictured holding hands with Harry.