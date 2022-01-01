Kelsey Grammer on late John Mahoney: 'He will be honoured in new Frasier series'

Kelsey Grammer has addressed how the Frasier revival will deal with John Mahoney’s death.



While speaking to Fox News Digital, the 67-year-old star, who won four acting Emmys for his portrayal of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in the hit '90s series, revealed details of the upcoming Paramount+ sequel series.



Kelsey’s co-star John, who played Frasier's father Martin Crane on the original series, passed away in 2018 at the age of 77.



“His loss is and was devastating and must be given the proper attention in honour of the extraordinary man he was and the contribution he made to the show and to the acting profession,” Kelsey said in his interview. “We will most certainly be honouring him according to his merit. A man of merit he remains to this day.”



He added of John’s death: “John was a kind man, and the world cannot afford to lose a kind man at any time.”



The original sitcom ran from 1993 to 2004. Kelsey is set to reprise his role in the new series.



Elsewhere in his chat, Kelsey insisted that “Frasier, in his third or fourth act, is not a reboot, but a new show centred around the character in a new set of circumstances and a new city.”