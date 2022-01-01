U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation.

On Thursday, the Conservative leader confirmed her departure from office following weeks of turmoil amid original Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's so-called "mini-budget" in which he announced plans for major tax cuts.

Kwarteng resigned last week following a disastrous reaction from the financial markets to his economic plans.

Making a statement outside of 10 Downing Street, Truss said she came into office at a time of "great economic and international instability", citing Russia's war in Ukraine, before noting that she no longer had the support of her party. She has already met with King Charles III to offer him her resignation.

"I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," the 47-year-old commented.

Having served for only 44 days before announcing her departure, Truss will likely be Britain's shortest-serving Prime Minister, despite continuing as a caretaker while her party select a replacement, beating George Canning's 119 days in office in 1827.

She came to power after winning a Conservative Party leadership election to find the replacement for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who was forced to resign following claims he knew of sexual harassment allegations against his Deputy Chief Whip, Chris Pincher, before appointing him.

Despite her short period in office, Truss was Britain's leader when the country's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 in September. One of The Queen's last acts before her death was confirming Truss's appointment.