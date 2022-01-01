Kylie Jenner cried 'non-stop' for three weeks after giving birth to son

Kylie Jenner experienced the "baby blues" in the weeks after she welcomed her son.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy in February, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Stormi. Kylie has not yet announced the name of the tot.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old opened up to her older sister Kendall Jenner about how she had a "really hard" time after giving birth to her second child.

"I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It's just the baby blues and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi too," she shared, adding that she would sometimes cry so much that her head would "hurt". "I'm not a doctor, but I read on Google they call it 'baby blues' when it doesn't last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues."

Following childbirth, many women experience the "baby blues" or low mood as a result of sudden hormonal and chemical changes in the body. It differs from postnatal depression, whereby a new mother begins to battle increasing depression and anxiety, amid other symptoms.

"I'm feeling better and not crying every day so that's great. I don't have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out," the make-up maven added.