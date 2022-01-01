Jada Pinkett Smith fine with Will Smith going on trips with ex-wife

Jada Pinkett Smith is O.K. with her husband Will Smith going on trips with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and Sheree divorced in 1995 after three years of marriage and continue to co-parent their son Trey.



In an interview for her Red Table Talk series, Jada noted that Will and Sheree have reached a point in their relationship where they can "really enjoy" spending time together in a non-romantic way.



When asked by guest Jana Kramer whether it ever gets under Jada's "skin", The Matrix Resurrections actress insisted it doesn't.



"Never. They take trips, I'm not there. They do their thing. Not together romantically but if he's going on a book tour and his mum is going and his sister, it's fun for me to watch them enjoy each other. It takes time though," she explained, before adding jokingly: "We're not having a 'throuple' everyone, let's make that clear because you know that'll be the next rumour."



Jada and Will wed in 1997.



And while Jada and Sheree get on well now, the mother-of-two wishes she had waited a bit longer before she started dating the Oscar-winning actor.



"When I look back at how much was put on us and how much was put on you because we were so young and it was so public and it was so fresh. Like, you really didn't even have time to adjust," the 51-year-old continued. "You had no time. I didn't understand that, 'cause you know, it was like a boyfriend... I would have definitely had taken a beat as far as putting myself in the dynamic of you guys. Let's give this a year, let's let you two just flesh out whatever y'all have to figure out."



Sheree then recalled the time Jada reached out to her: "You were teary, you were very emotional and you said, 'I just didn't know.' And basically, what you were saying is, 'I was in the picture too soon'... and you apologised for that."



To conclude the conversation, Jada acknowledged that her and Sheree's bond grew over time.



"We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy along the way," she added.