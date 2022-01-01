Emily Ratajkowski 'feeling all the emotions' following split from husband

Emily Ratajkowski is experiencing "all of the emotions" following her split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In September, the model/entrepreneur filed for divorce from the producer, after four years of marriage. Emily and Sebastian are parents to their 19-month-old son Sylvester.

In an interview for the November 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Emily shared that the past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster.

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she said. "I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be O.K."

Of late, Emily has been linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Accordingly, the star revealed that she is excited to be back in the dating scene.

"To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a 'pick-me girl' in the sense that I wasn't very good at deciding what I liked," the 31-year-old continued. "I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn't like them... I don't have that anymore. So now it's really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, 'Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn't like these other parts.'"