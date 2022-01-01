Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual misconduct against Anthony Rapp

Kevin Spacey was cleared of sexual misconduct charges as his trial against Anthony Rapp concluded on Thursday.

The Star Trek: Discovery actor first filed his $40 million (£36 million) sexual misconduct lawsuit against the House of Cards star in September 2020, basing the suit on claims he originally made in a 2017 BuzzFeed interview.

Rapp claimed that in 1986 - when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26 years old - Spacey picked him up, laid him on a bed, and partially lay on top of him.

The case went to trial in Manhattan, with both Rapp and Spacey testifying, and the jury decided on Thursday that Spacey was not liable for damages.

Addressing the ruling outside the courthouse, Rapp's lawyer Richard Steigman reportedly said, "The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury's verdict, but it doesn't change his truth."

Rapp later released his own statement to Twitter, saying he was "deeply grateful" to get his day in court.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service," the actor wrote. "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.

"I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability."

Spacey is still facing a trial in London on four counts of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The trial is due to begin in June 2023.