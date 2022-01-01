Nick Frost and Aneurin Barnard join cast of Timestalker

Nick Frost and Aneurin Barnard have joined the cast of Alice Lowe's new movie 'Timestalker'.

The film is a follow-up to actor/writer/director Alice's previous offering 'Prevenge' and is about to start shooting in Wales with the addition of 'Hot Fuzz' star Nick and 'Dunkirk' actor Aneurin to the cast alongside Jacob Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, Kate Dickie, Dan Skinner and Mike Wozniak.

The romantic comedy explores a woman's love across several centuries with each cast member – including Alice who also stars – featuring throughout each historical period from Scotland in the 1860s to the apocalyptic 22nd century.

In a statement, Alice said: "It's so exciting to be working on a grander scale on 'Timestalker' – but with the same crafting of script and comedy improv and brilliant actors. "This film is my homage to the most romantic epics. Lavish, lush and overflowing with emotion. This film is going to be shameless. All blusher and petticoats and suicidal lovers. The romantic era we all need a pinch of right now. Romance isn't dead."

She added of the film: "This is such a magical project that has come together at the perfect time with the perfect cast and crew. It's a time travelling journey we’re all on together and it feels extraordinary."

HanWay Films have picked up worldwide sales on 'Timestalker' and Managing Director Gabrielle Stewart said: "Alice Lowe is a part of a wave of exciting fresh female talent coming out of the UK at the moment. "At a time when we all need laughter and romance, with 'Timestalker' she delivers all of that but then twists it and subverts it to give us something truly fresh, irreverent and playful. The rule book is out of the window here, and anything is possible."

The film is slated for release in 2023.