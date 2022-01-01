James Corden insists he hasn't 'done anything wrong' following restaurant ban

James Corden has insisted he hasn't "done anything wrong" following his brief ban from a New York restaurant over his alleged "abusive" treatment of the staff.

Keith McNally, who owns the French brasserie Balthazar, announced on Instagram on Monday that he had banned the television host from his establishment, calling Corden "a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago". He then gave examples of Corden allegedly shouting at the servers.

Hours later, McNally revealed Corden had called him to apologise "profusely" so he has lifted the ban.

Corden addressed the backlash he's received from the ban in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday.

"I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this (interview)? I was there. I get it," he said. "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly. I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication."

While he believes it's "such a silly thing to talk about", the British comedian noted that he will address the headlines again on The Late Late Show with James Corden next week.

"I think I'm probably going to have to talk about it on Monday's show. My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I'll probably have to talk about it," he noted.

The 44-year-old stated that the backlash represents a small portion of the general population and likened the media's amplification of negative social media posts to a headteacher offering a microphone to school bullies.

During the interview, which took place at another New York City restaurant, a customer asked to return her eggs. Corden pointed out the exchange, saying, "Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It's insane."