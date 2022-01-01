Matthew Perry wants to date 'somebody who has their own wealth'

Matthew Perry is looking to date a woman who is financially independent.



The Friends star opened up about his romantic struggles in a recent interview with People and explained why his past relationships have ended.



"That was me afraid. That is what I manifest, something that's wrong with them. And then I break up with them," he admitted. "But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me."



He also shared the attributes that he's looking for in a partner now, confessing that he wants to date women who can take care of themselves financially.



"The thing that's changed about me is I have no interest in hanging out with somebody that I don't know or somebody that I'm not that into," Matthew began. "The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I'm going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me... somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially, because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."



He continued, "People who I start to think are in it for the money. And it happens more often than you think. Somebody who has their own wealth is a pretty key component for me."



Matthew is currently promoting his memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, set for release on 1 November.