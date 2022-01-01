Khloé Kardashian asks Instagram not to 'ban' her for wearing nipple covers

Khloé Kardashian has jokingly asked Instagram moderators not ban her for wearing nipple covers underneath a sheer dress.

While shooting a "secret project" for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's brand Lemme on Thursday, the reality TV star addressed a translucent dress she wore for the photoshoot.

Khloé posted a video on her Instagram Stories wearing the dress, showing its sheer blue top covered in rhinestones.

"By the way, these are not my nipples," Khloé told her followers, referring to the dress's translucent bust. "These are nipple covers."

The Good American founder continued, "Everyone, stay calm... Instagram, don't ban me. Carry on. Nipple Covers."

Meanwhile, Kourtney teased on her Instagram that the "secret project" also involves her husband Travis Barker. Captioning a photo of the couple kissing on set, the Lemme founder wrote, "Coming soon", revealing that fans would know more on 25 October.