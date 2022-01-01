Rebel Wilson breaks silence on being forced to reveal same-sex relationship

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on being forced to go public with her relationship with Ramona Agruma earlier than planned.



The Pitch Perfect actress announced she was in a relationship with a woman, fashion designer Ramona, on Instagram in June, and it was later revealed that she went public with the romance because it was due to be revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald.



Speaking about the incident for the first time with The Australian, Rebel explained that she and Ramona rushed out their announcement before having a chance to tell some of their family.



"I just thought it was kind of grubby behaviour," she said. "Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you've got to hurry, and some people we didn't get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that's not ideal."



She added, "There are levels to telling ­people. You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as ­accepting as what you'd hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our own way."



After Rebel announced her relationship, Sydney Morning Herald journalist Andrew Hornery wrote a column in which he revealed he gave the Australian actress two days to comment before he broke the story, which was a "big mistake" because Rebel then "opted to gazump" his scoop. After heavy backlash, Hornery apologised for his column and it was subsequently deleted.



The 42-year-old admitted the headlines were difficult for Agruma. She said, "It was just a hard few days, especially for my partner, who's not used to being in the public eye and having to deal with stuff like that."