Mia Farrow: 'The Watcher reminded me that I love acting'

Mia Farrow forgot how fun acting could be before she starred in Ryan Murphy's latest show, The Watcher.



The new thriller is based on a true story, about a family who moves into their dream home only to face problems with their creepy neighbours.



Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts play the new residents, Dean and Nora, while the supporting cast includes Mia, Jennifer Coolidge and Richard Kind.



"I got sidetracked for a while there, but this reminded me how much I really love acting, being in there again. I had forgotten, frankly, how much fun it can be," Mia pondered to Collider. "So, yes, it would be the director, the writer, the fellow cast members, and all of those components (that enticed me to The Watcher)."



The 77-year-old also echoed similar sentiments made by her castmates Naomi, Jennifer and Margo Martindale in saying Ryan was the biggest draw for her when it came to signing on to the project.



"Ryan Murphy is the chef. We knew we would be part of the stew, and that it wouldn't be an ordinary or mundane stew. It was going to be in another realm," she enthused. "You know that when you're doing a Ryan Murphy project, with the little that we knew - Margo also only got one episode - I knew that I would be wearing black, that it was going to be great, and that I was going to have a strange character.



"I'd never played anything like this, so I looked forward to playing something new and different. It was going to be in Ryan Murphy's world that he had created, and it was going to be with these great actors. That's as good as it gets."



The Watcher is available to stream on Netflix now.