Zoë Kravitz reflects on 'ups and downs' of using social media

Zoë Kravitz sometimes wonders if using social media has "hurt" her career.

In a profile for the November 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, the Big Little Lies actress pondered whether she uses platforms like Instagram too much or too little.

"Social media is a big experiment that we're all participating in, and to pretend like we understand it is a joke. I have had my ups and downs with it," she said. "I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it. With actors specifically, it's difficult because I think we give too much information (about ourselves) and it makes it difficult for us to disappear into roles. The actors that I grew up loving and watching, I didn't know anything about them. That's part of what made them so interesting."

In the past, Zoë has hit headlines for using her Instagram to call out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March and slam Hulu executives in 2020 for cancelling her TV series High Fidelity.

"I'm a very impulsive person. That's one of the problems with social media in general. You can just do something without thinking. There's good things about that, in terms of the fact that that was my honest opinion in that moment and still kind of is, and I said it. But we're also living in a time where it's good to be thoughtful about what you say," the 33-year-old added.

In addition, Zoë urged fans to give celebrities space to process news when it happens instead of expecting them to immediately comment on a situation as soon as it happens.

"What if we don't have enough information and we don't know how we feel yet? Maybe we're at home crying in our bedrooms about it and talking to our friends about it over dinner," she mused.