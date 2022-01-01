Alec Baldwin marks anniversary of Halyna Hutchins' death

Alec Baldwin acknowledged the anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’ death with an Instagram post.



Mother-of-one Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on movie Rust when she was accidentally shot and killed on 21 October 2021. Baldwin was holding a prop gun on the film’s set when it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.



Rust star and executive producer Baldwin took to social media 21 October to share an image of late cinematographer Hutchins, captioning the post: “One year ago today…”



The actor and the Hutchins estate reached a settlement two weeks ago in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in February. Hutchins’ husband told Deadline of the settled complaint, “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”



The Santa Fe District Attorney’s office released a statement on Friday confirming that they are still waiting for a sheriff’s report on the Rust shooting before deciding on charges.



“On the anniversary of the tragedy on the Rust film set in Santa Fe County, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community,” DA spokesperson Heather Brewer said. “As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved. No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice.”