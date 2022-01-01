Damon Lindelof writing new Star Wars movie

A new 'Star Wars' movie is in the works.

Damon Lindelof is co-writing the latest project in the hit sci-fi franchise with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct.

It is not yet known who Lindelof's writing partner is and insiders suggest that the movie is not close to heading into production yet as the script is still being written.

According to Deadline, both Lindelof and Lucasfilm were keen to bring the 'Ms. Marvel' director on board so the filmmaker's vision can be included in the screenplay.

The project is one of the most closely-guarded secrets in Hollywood but insiders suggest that it has the most momentum of all the 'Star Wars' films that are currently lined up - including from directors Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was the last movie in the franchise and was released in 2019, with Lucasfilm placing focus on TV projects ever since.

The studio say they have a number of projects in development and do not wish to rush the next set of movies until they get a satisfactory story.

Patty had been set to helm the film 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' but it has now been delayed due to the director's other work commitments.

Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson have been developing the project with Lucasfilm for more than a year and it was set to go into preproduction by the end of this year.

However, insiders say that the producers and filmmaking team realised that Jenkins' schedule and other commitments wouldn't allow for the time needed to make the movie next year.

'Rogue Squadron' has now been taken off the production schedule, although the release date of December 2023 currently remains in place.