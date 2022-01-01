Aubrey Plaza went 'fully method' in audition for Scream 4

Aubrey Plaza "blew" her Scream 4 audition by dressing like a killer.



The Parks and Recreation star claimed that she appeared "insane" because she went "fully method" during her audition for director Wes Craven.



"They told me, 'You're going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer' or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, 'Alright, I'm gonna dress like the killer,'" she recalled to Hits Radio, admitting it was a "really bad idea".



"I went in and I looked terrible, I was, like, really frumpy and my hair was (a mess)," she continued. "I thought I'm a murderer and then everybody else was glamorous and they all looked great, and I just looked insane, and they were like, 'The whole point is that we're not supposed to know that you were the killer. You pretty much just look like a murderer right away.' Anyway, I blew that one. Didn't make it very far."



Based on Aubrey's description of the character, it is likely that she auditioned for the role of Sidney Prescott's cousin Jill Roberts, who was ultimately portrayed by Emma Roberts.



Released in 2011, Scream 4 marked Craven's last contribution to the Scream franchise before his death in 2015.



A fifth instalment hit cinemas in January 2022 and a sixth recently wrapped production ahead of a March 2023 release.