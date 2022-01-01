Kim Kardashian's Vegas birthday party didn't happen because of bad weather

Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebrations were cut short as she couldn’t land in Las Vegas.

The reality TV star told fans on Sunday that she had to cut her birthday celebrations short due to weather conditions at two Las Vegas airports.

Kim’s 42nd birthday was on 21 October. The SKIMS founder and her group were scheduled to fly in her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet to Las Vegas on 22 October, E! News reports.

The group’s night out was set to include dinner and an Usher concert. However, the plane turned back to Los Angeles due to poor weather.

“For the record... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home.”

Later, she posted a photo of the empty dinner table the group booked at Las Vegas’ Carbone restaurant, with white flowers arranged on it. “Our carbone dinner that could have been…” she captioned the snap.

Instead, they ate at California burger chain In-N-Out.

Kim’s friend La La Anthony, having flown separately to Las Vegas from New York City, arrived in Sin City without the group.

“So my bestie @lala flew in to Vegas from NYC to surprise me!” Kim shared. “That killed me we didn’t make it and she was stuck in Vegas but she still went to see @usher and sent us videos all night! The FOMO was real. She had to rub it in.”