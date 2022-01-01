Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech following Kanye West's antisemitic comments

Kim Kardashian has denounced hate speech amid the controversy surrounding Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.

Over the course of this month, the Stronger rapper has made a string of divisive and offensive comments about Jewish people on social media and during interviews.

On Monday, Kim took to social media to condemn the comments made by her ex-husband.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she tweeted. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Kim, 42, has not yet commented on Kanye's recent behaviour.

The reality TV star, who shares four children with the hip-hop mogul, was declared legally single in March after eight years of marriage.

On Sunday, Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian became the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to address Kanye's antisemitic comments on her Instagram Stories.

She re-shared a post by author/philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld that reads, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."