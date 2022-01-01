Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Actor/comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

According to TMZ, the beloved TV star passed away after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning.

Editors reported that it is suspected Jordan suffered a "medical emergency" before veering his car into the side of a building.

Meanwhile, reporters at The Los Angeles Times have noted that the Will & Grace star was declared dead at the scene.

No further details were available.

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan was an accomplished stage actor and playwright.

However, he is perhaps best known for his onscreen roles, including Lonnie Garr in Hearts Afire, Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace, and various characters in the American Horror Story franchise.

Jordan also built up a huge following on Instagram during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of his humorous daily posts.