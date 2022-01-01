Mayim Bialik reveals production on Call Me Kat has halted following Leslie Jordan's death

Mayim Bialik has announced that production on her TV sitcom Call Me Kat has halted following her co-star Leslie Jordan's death.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Monday to announce that production on the TV comedy has paused to allow the cast and crew to grieve Jordan, who died earlier that day aged 67.

"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time," she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

According to Deadline, this week's episode of the show, titled Call Me Uncle Dad, will still air on Thursday as scheduled and feature a dedication to Jordan. It is not known when production will resume.

Bialik, who plays the show's title character, also paid tribute to her co-star in her statement.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life," she wrote. "He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious.

"We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie."

Jordan died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday. It is believed he experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash.

Call Me Kat is currently in its third season. Jordan portrayed Phil, the head baker at Kat's cat cafe.