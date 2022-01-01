James Corden admits to 'ungracious' behaviour at New York restaurant

James Corden has admitted he was "rude" and "ungracious" to a server at a New York restaurant.

Last week, restaurateur Keith McNally took to social media and claimed the TV host was "nasty" to a staff member over a botched order and had subsequently been "banned" from dining at his restaurant Balthazar. Following the controversy, Corden called McNally to apologise and the pair made amends.

However, the 44-year-old made a point of addressing the drama in a monologue for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night.

"Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude," he said. "Never complain, never explain. It's very much my motto. But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, 'Son, you did complain. So, you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you have to take responsibility."

Corden conceded that he made a "sarcastic rude comment" during the meal "in the heat of the moment".

"I didn't shout or scream. I didn't get up out of my seat. I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language," the presenter continued. "I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

Corden also insisted that he "apologised profusely" to McNally and his staff members.

"I called him straight away and I told him how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had said. We had a good talk. He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air and I felt like we dealt with it privately. But by this point, the story was out there. People were upset," the father-of-three noted, before adding that he plans to return to Balthazar. "I love it there, the food, the vibe, the service."