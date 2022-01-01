Ralph Fiennes appalled by 'disgusting' verbal abuse aimed at J. K. Rowling

Ralph Fiennes has claimed "verbal abuse" directed at J. K. Rowling is "disgusting".

In recent years, the Harry Potter author has hit headlines in relation to her responses to proposed changes to gender recognition laws in the U.K. as well as her views on sex and gender.

Rowling has faced criticism from leaders at LGBT organisations and been at the receiving end of insults and death threats, but in a new interview for The New York Times, Fiennes defended the writer.

"J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings. It's about how you become a better, stronger, more morally-centred human being," he said. "The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it's appalling."

Fiennes, who played antagonist Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series, went on to argue that Rowling is simply expressing her personal viewpoint.

"I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it's not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It's just a woman saying, 'I'm a woman and I feel I'm a woman and I want to be able to say that I'm a woman.' And I understand where she's coming from. Even though I'm not a woman," the 59-year-old continued.