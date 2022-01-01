Meghan Markle opens up about being labelled 'difficult'

Meghan Markle discussed the “angry Black woman” stereotype with actress Issa Rae on her latest podcast episode.



On Tuesday’s episode of the Duchess Of Sussex’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, she spoke to Insecure creator and star Issa about the archetype of the “angry Black woman”.



The two aired out the differences between being “difficult” and being “particular”.



Admitting that she’s “particular” when “walking into a room”, the Duchess, 41, explained, “I think a high tide raises all ships, right? We’re all going to succeed. So let’s make sure it’s really great because it’s a shared success for everybody.”



In recent years, Meghan has been accused of bullying by royal staff before she and husband Prince Harry split from the monarchy and moved to America.



Though she believes her particularity improves the projects she’s on, Meghan confessed that she’s often insecure about expressing her opinions.



“I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where - I don’t know if you do the thing that I find the most embarrassing, when you're saying a sentence - but the intonation goes up like it's a question,” she said. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, stop, stop whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is that you need. You're allowed to set a boundary. You're allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. (It) makes you clear.’”



Recalling a colleague commenting on her particularity, Issa said she takes it as a compliment.



“He meant it in a way like, ‘Yeah, you have control freak tendencies because you’re particular,’” Issa recounted. “But I was like, ‘That just means I have a point of view. That means that, you know, I have a particular taste and I appreciate that.’”