American Express sues Armie Hammer for alleged failed payments - report

American Express has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Armie Hammer over alleged failed payments.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Call Me By Your Name star has been sued by credit card company AmEx for an unpaid balance of $67,000 (£58,460).

American Express claimed in the lawsuit that the shamed actor, who has been accused of having a cannibalism fetish, opened a credit account in 2011 and has repeatedly failed to make payments on time.

Representatives for 36-year-old Hammer have not responded to a request for comment.

This filing comes three months after reports arose that Hammer was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

When asked to confirm the rumour, Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler said he “doesn’t know anything about” whether Hammer is selling timeshares, but noted that if it’s true, “I think it’s s**tty that the media seems to be shaming him for having a ‘normal job’.”