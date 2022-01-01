Selena Gomez cancels Jimmy Fallon interview after positive Covid-19 test

Selena Gomez has been forced to cancel a talk show appearance because she has caught Covid-19.



The Lose You to Love Me singer was due to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, but hours before taping was scheduled to take place, she took to her Instagram Stories to announce that she was feeling unwell.



"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok," she wrote alongside a picture of her sleeping underneath a big fluffy blanket on a sofa.



Selena used the opportunity to remind her fans that the coronavirus has not gone away and they should consider getting booster vaccinations.



"A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all," the 30-year-old wrote.



Selena was set to appear on the talk show to promote her upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which will give viewers a candid look into her mental health journey over the years. It will be released via Apple TV+ on 4 November.



According to the show's website, Jimmy's guests for Wednesday's episode are now Jim Parsons, Rose Byrne, and comedian Isabel Hagen.