Jennifer Garner jokes 50th birthday party was 'basically a wedding'

Jennifer Garner has joked her 50th birthday party was "a wedding for myself".

The Alias actress turned the milestone age in April, and to celebrate, she threw a massive bash packed with friends and family members.

"I basically had a wedding for myself. I was so shocked that I was doing it," she laughed in an interview for the November 2022 issue of Town & Country magazine.

Jennifer didn't share any further details about the party.

However, she took the opportunity to clarify the perception that she is "nice" all of the time.

"I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely," the mother-of-three stated. "I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way-I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, 'Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me.' When that happens, I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person."