Kevin Feige to be 'first in line' to see James Gunn's DC work

Marvel boss Kevin Feige will be the "first in line" to see anything James Gunn does after he landed a top job at DC.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director and 'The Suicide Squad' producer Peter Safran have been appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of newly-formed Warner Bros. division DC Studios, which is replacing DC Films, meaning they will now be in charge of DC's film, TV and animation efforts.

Feige joked that Gunn knows he has lots to do for Marvel before taking the reins at DC, but he is looking forward to seeing what he produces.

He told Deadline: "Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of.

"But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does."

Gunn had previously helmed the first two instalments of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and was on board to direct the third film before he was axed by Disney following the emergence of old offensive Twitter posts in which he joked about paedophilia, homophobia and rape.

But after fans and fellow stars rallied in support of Gunn, he apologised and wrote 'The Suicide Squad' for DC.

He was later reinstated as the director for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', which is due to drop in May 2023.

In August, Gunn admitted the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie "forevermore changed" his life.

He wrote on Twitter: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 opened exactly 8 years ago today (and my life changed forevermore)."