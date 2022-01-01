Henry Cavill promises 'enormously joyful' Superman return

Henry Cavill has promised an "enormously joyful" future for Superman.

The 39-year-old actor has confirmed that he is returning as the legendary superhero in a new movie after making a brief cameo in the blockbuster 'Black Adam' and can't wait to don the cape again.

Speaking during a live recording of the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast in New York City, Henry said: "The character means so much to me. It's been five years now. I never gave up hope.

"It's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

Henry explained that he got the call to shoot his cameo in 'Black Adam' while he was filming for the TV series 'The Witcher' and he had to ask for permission to take a break from the project while keeping his Superman return a secret.

He recalled: "I went to Warner Bros.' studio in the UK and got back in the suit.

"It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn't sure how I would feel... whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the 'Man of Steel' suit back on.

"I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying the moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

Cavill did remain tight-lipped when it came to details about potential writers and directors involved in the new Superman project.

He responded: "You know I can't tell you that."