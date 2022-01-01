Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcome first child - report

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have reportedly welcomed their first child.

According to Us Weekly, the British actors, who are fiercely private about their relationship, have become parents.

"Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy," a source told the publication. "They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren't sleeping much but are thrilled."

Neither Tom nor Zawe has confirmed the news or revealed details about their newborn.

The Velvet Buzzsaw star announced her pregnancy in June when she debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet at a special screening of her latest movie, Mr. Malcolm's List, in New York.

The actors sparked engagement rumours in March when Zawe was spotted with a sparkler on her ring finger at a BAFTA Film Awards after-party in London. The Loki star confirmed the happy news in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in June and added, "I'm very happy".

Tom, 41, and Zawe, 38, met when they played a married couple in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal and the subsequent transfer to Broadway later that year.

They confirmed they were in a relationship when they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Tony Awards in September 2021.