Khloé Kardashian hit out at 'liar' Tristan Thompson at TV show premiere

Khloé Kardashian made a dramatic outburst directed at Tristan Thompson at the premiere of her family's new reality TV show.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenners are seen gathering in Los Angeles for a screening of the debut instalment of the Hulu programme back in April.

When the footage showed Tristan gushing about his plans to have more children with Khloé, the star yelled "liar" in front of the audience.

"I felt as if the whole theatre was staring at me," she said in a confessional. "I was just like, 'This is so awkward.' Because it's like, 'What a crock of s**t. What the f**k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you're a f**king liar!'"

"It just came out," the 38-year-old continued. "I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life."

Khloé and Tristan have had a rocky few years, with the sportsman confirming in January that he had welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

At the time, the Good American co-founder was expecting a son with Tristan via surrogate, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter True. Their second child together was born in July.

Despite the outburst, Khloé was pleased she pushed past her anxiety and attended the event.

"When you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments," she said. "Tonight, really reminds me that I have to make myself do things because then I would be missing out on something so special. I don't want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having."