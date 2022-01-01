Matthew Perry once had a crush on Jennifer Aniston

Matthew Perry once had a crush on his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The actor told GQ magazine that he asked Jennifer out three years before filming the '90s sitcom Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. She rejected him.

However, Matthew began to develop feelings for the star while they were shooting the popular show.

"That was a fun crush that never really was taken seriously because of a ridiculous disinterest from her. And it wasn't like I longed for her," the 53-year-old stated. "I just thought she was beautiful and great, and so I had this kind of little-kid crush on her. And then it waned, you know. After she got married, I was like, 'Well, that's it, I'm ending this crush right here and now.'"

Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005.

Despite the situation, Matthew admitted that he never told The Morning Show actress about his crush but is sure she will be fine with it once she reads his book.

"She'll be flattered and she'll understand," he added.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is set to be released on 1 November.