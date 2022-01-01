Khloé Kardashian learning to 'un-love' Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is learning to let go of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the reality TV star discussed how she is looking to move past her rocky romance with the sportsman.

"When I said, 'I'm learning how to un-love Tristan,' I think people - whether it be family or friends or anyone you're telling your story to - they're like, 'O.K. so move on.' It's not that easy," she explained. "Just even the habits that you built, the repetition, the routine. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That's what I did. Any little thing I would share my life with him. I'm learning to just re-programme myself. It doesn't happen overnight."

Khloé and Tristan have had a challenging few years, with the basketball player confirming in January that he had welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

At the time, the Good American co-founder was expecting a son with Tristan via surrogate, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter True. Their second child together was born in July.

And Khloé noted that she is in a really good place with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, whom she was married to from 2009 until 2016.

"My ex-husband and I genuinely still love (each other). I want the best for him and I'm rooting for him," the 38-year-old shared.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Khloé declared that she was done with having children.

"One of both... I think I'm good," she smiled.