Millie Bobby Brown teases possible music collaboration with Mariah Carey

Millie Bobby Brown has teased a potential music collaboration with Mariah Carey.



The Stranger Things star revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night that she "connected" with the pop diva after the singer shared on Twitter in 2019 that her son Moroccan, now 11, was "obsessed" with the actress.



Following the tweet, Millie met Mariah, Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe and she is now close with the family, with the 18-year-old revealing that she texts and calls Mariah, goes over to their house for dinner and sometimes gets in the recording studio with the singer.



"We have sung together, yeah. Like in her studio, sung together," she shared. "I'll just go over and we'll sing together. It's the most magical. She is the most talented singer ever, truly."



When host Jimmy asked if a collaboration could be in the works, Millie replied, "Potentially", and when he repeated the question soon after, she sighed and said, "Potentially, I don't know."



The Enola Holmes star confirmed that she and Mariah are "buds" and shared that the We Belong Together star bursts into song at random moments, adding, "She does it when we're eating Chinese food."



Millie explained that she and Mariah connected on "so many different levels" and praised her for being a "guiding light" in her life.



"I love the way that she leads her life with so much power. She has so much knowledge and she's so wise. And she's just been an incredible guiding light for me," she gushed.