House of the Dragon producer shocked by Matt Smith's fan appeal

Sara Hess, House of the Dragon writer and executive producer, is baffled by the appeal of Matt Smith's murderous character.

Former Doctor Who Matt plays Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, and fans can't stop sharing their appreciation for him online.

"He's become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me," Sara laughed to The Hollywood Reporter. "Not that Matt isn't incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he's incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is... I don't want him to be my boyfriend!

"I'm a little baffled how they're all, 'Oh, daddy!' And I'm just like: 'Really?' How - in what way - was he a good partner, father or brother - to anybody? You got me. He ain't Paul Rudd."

Director Clare Kilner wasn't so shocked by the reaction to Daemon, reasoning that "people love a baddie".

"I'm not surprised," she said. "Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he's got that little smile and, you know... you can't help it! He is charismatic."

House of the Dragon season one concluded on Sunday.