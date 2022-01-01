Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill on The Witcher

Liam Hemsworth is to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher.

On Saturday, Cavill took to Instagram to announce that he is stepping down from the role for the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix fantasy drama.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," he wrote. "As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Cavill went on to wish Hemsworth all the best in delving into the character.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," the 39-year-old continued.

In response, Hemsworth revealed he was "honoured" to be taking over from Cavill.

"As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he posted. "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

A potential release date for season four has not yet been announced.